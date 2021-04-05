Covid: Weekly tests for all in England, and cabinet to sign off lockdown easing

"I don't have any job, I don't have a life, I don't have any food for my kids." Josephine Muchilwa worked in the kitchen of a school in Kenya before pupils were told to study at home. When she lost her job, she had to find new ways of supporting her four children. More than a year on, and despite her attempts to start her own business, the circumstances she is faced with means Josephine continues to struggle. Listen to her story on Business Daily.