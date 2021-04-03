Covid: More than 5m people fully vaccinated in UK
More than five million people in the UK have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show an additional 246,631 second doses, bringing the total to 5.2 million.
It means 9.9% of over-18s have received both injections. First doses have been given to 31.4 million people.
As the vaccination programme takes effect, daily reported deaths fell to 10, their lowest number since 14 September.
However, reporting lags may mean lower than usual figures for deaths because of the bank holiday.
The UK also reported another 3,423 confirmed coronavirus cases.
It comes as the UK begins to relax some coronavirus restrictions, with England allowing gatherings outside last week and the reopening of outdoor hospitality and all shops planned from 12 April.