Covid: More visitors at care homes and UK clotting deaths after AstraZeneca jab

For many care home residents in England, the past few months have meant little to no contact with their loved ones, with some having gone a year without seeing their grandchildren. Now, babies and toddlers will be able to accompany visitors to care homes - and will not be counted as part of a new two regular visitors rule. The government has announced the change from one to two face-to-face visitors will take place from 12 April - the date for the planned next step of lifting lockdown. Those visiting must wear PPE and have had a coronavirus test. Read more about the "countdown to freedom" here.