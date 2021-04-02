Covid: 'Divisive' Covid passports and school funding warning

More than 70 MPs have launched a campaign against "divisive and discriminatory" Covid passports in England. The government is currently consulting on the measure, which could be used, among other things, for entry into venues, including pubs, theatres and sports stadiums. But MPs from across the political spectrum have lined up to condemn the proposal, with former Labour and Conservative leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Iain Duncan Smith among them. Read more here about what a Covid passport is and how they could be introduced. Meanwhile, new rules requiring every customer to sign in when pubs reopen in England on 12 April have sparked anger from industry groups.