Covid: More than a million 'had long Covid in February', and artist's Captain Tom mural

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. More than one million people 'had long Covid in February'
An Office for National Statistics survey suggests that about one in five people have symptoms of long Covid five weeks after an initial infection and one in seven after 12 weeks. It estimates that 1.1 million people were affected in the UK in the four weeks from 6 February. People were asked to report their own symptoms and the most common ongoing problems included fatigue, a cough, headaches and muscle pain.
2. Pfizer jab has 91% efficacy, trial shows
Pfizer says its vaccine is preventing 91% of coronavirus cases in the six months after people are immunised, while a separate study shows even people in their 80s and 90s are producing impressive levels of antibodies after receiving two doses. But the crucial question of how long the protection from the vaccine lasts remains unanswered. Find out here when you can expect to get a vaccine if you live in the UK.
3. NHS boss on Covid challenge
The head of the NHS in England, Sir Simon Stevens, says the coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest health challenge since World War Two. He says the demands of the pandemic has led the NHS to change rapidly and find new ways of working. The vaccination programme is a particular example of how different parts of the NHS came together with community organisations and successfully targeted the groups in the population to offer jabs, Sir Simon argues.
4. Street artist creates Captain Tom mural
A mural in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been created in Manchester. Street artist Akse P19 painted the artwork in tribute to the 100-year-old, who died on 2 February after contracting coronavirus. The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden during the first lockdown, raising almost £33m for NHS charities. Akse P19 also created a mural to footballer Marcus Rashford in recognition of the Manchester United star's successful campaign to extend free school meals during the pandemic.
5. Will your pet need a coronavirus vaccine?
Russia has announced it has registered what it says is the world's first coronavirus vaccine specifically for animals. But are they really necessary? While scientists say there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the disease to people, infections have been confirmed in various species worldwide. These include dogs, cats, apes and even mink. To address these infections, scientists are developing Covid-19 vaccines that are specially designed for animals. Here's what we know so far.
