Covid: Sunny rule breakers warned, and Glastonbury from home
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. 'We cannot drop our guard' over sunshine gatherings
Record temperatures in parts of England have coincided with lockdown restrictions easing and that's led to a warning not to "drop our guard" by breaking the rules. Tuesday was the hottest March day in 53 years, leading to many people gathering in parks and on beaches. Two parks in Nottingham have been closed after large crowds failed to socially distance and left rubbish behind. Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: "As restrictions lift and the weather improves, we cannot drop our guard. We're not out of the woods quite yet." Before you make plans, check out our explainer on the rule of six and social distancing and the roadmap of what's allowed and when.
2. Critics attacked Sarah Everard policing 'without knowing facts' - Met chief
Critics of the police enforcement of Covid restrictions at a Sarah Everard vigil spoke out "without knowing the facts", the Met Police chief has said. Dame Cressida Dick said she had warned senior members of the government the event was likely to become an illegal mass gathering and could end with arrests. Several hundred people gathered on Clapham Common on 13 March to pay tribute to Miss Everard, 33, whose body was found in woodland near Ashford, Kent. Her death prompted a public debate over women's safety and the Met was criticised after women were handcuffed and removed from crowds. But a report has said the force was "justified" in deciding that the risks of transmitting coronavirus "were too great to ignore".
3. Children 'well protected by Pfizer vaccine'
A number of Covid vaccine manufacturers are now testing their jabs on children. And Pfizer says its trials on 12 to 15-year-olds show 100% efficacy and a strong immune response. British-Swedish brand AstraZeneca and Moderna, the US company behind another Covid vaccine ordered by the UK, are also testing their jabs on children. There are currently no plans for children to be vaccinated in the UK aside from 16 to 18-year-olds who have underlying health conditions. Find out what the risk of spreading coronavirus in schools is.
4. Retailers call for a 'Shop Out to Help Out' scheme
Remember the Eat Out to Help Out restaurant discounts of last year? Well some big names in fashion and retail are calling for a "Shop Out to Help Out" scheme to get people spending again when non-essential stores reopen on 12 April. The likes of beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, fashion designer Henry Holland and retail consultant Mary Portas are backing the plea for help from Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The Treasury has not commented on whether it would pursue the idea, but says it has protected "millions" of retail jobs during the pandemic.
5. Glastonbury to stage 'spectacular' livestream
If you've been in parts of the UK that have had sunshine this week and you've got that festival feeling we've got some good news for you. Glastonbury organisers have announced plans for a "spectacular" livestream from Worthy Farm, after the festival was cancelled for a second year. Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Kano, Haim and Wolf Alice will play at the five-hour event on 22 May. Organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 2: "What we're hoping is that people watch this from home… and they have a moment and get into the spirit of the festival." Here's how you can join in the party without the toilet queues.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. If you're wondering when you can go to a pub or restaurant we've got you covered.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- SLEEP AND COVID: How do stressful situations affect our dreams?
- GRENFELL ATHLETIC: Healing the community after tragedy