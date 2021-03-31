Covid: Sunny rule breakers warned, and Glastonbury from home

Record temperatures in parts of England have coincided with lockdown restrictions easing and that's led to a warning not to "drop our guard" by breaking the rules. Tuesday was the hottest March day in 53 years, leading to many people gathering in parks and on beaches. Two parks in Nottingham have been closed after large crowds failed to socially distance and left rubbish behind. Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: "As restrictions lift and the weather improves, we cannot drop our guard. We're not out of the woods quite yet." Before you make plans, check out our explainer on the rule of six and social distancing and the roadmap of what's allowed and when.