Race and racism becoming less important in explaining social disparities - report
- Published
Race and racism have become less important factors in explaining social disparities in the UK, a government-commissioned review has concluded.
The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, set up after Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, found outcomes had as much to do with social class and family structure as race.
Concerns the UK is institutionally racist are not borne out by the evidence, the commission says.
But overt racism remains, it adds.
The commission was set up in June in response to anti-racism protests across the country, triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the United States.
It has investigated racial inequalities in areas including health, education, employment and criminal justice.
The commission's report, which is due to be published later, said the UK had seen improvements such as an increase in diversity in elite professions and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap - although certain disparities remained.
It also found that children from ethnic communities did as well or better than white pupils in compulsory education, with black Caribbean pupils the only group to perform less well.
The aspirations and hard work of those from ethnic communities have "transformed British society over the last 50 years into one offering far greater opportunities for all", the commission said.
Education was "the single most emphatic success story of the British ethnic minority experience" and the most important tool in reducing racial disparities.
The commission noted that the pay gap between all ethnic minorities and the white majority population had shrunk to 2.3% and was not significant for employees under 30, while diversity had increased in professions such as law and medicine.
Success in education and, to a lesser extent, the economy, "should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries", it added.
'Deep mistrust'
Issues around race and racism were becoming "less important" in explaining inequalities, the commission concluded, and in some cases were not a significant factor.
However, it noted that some communities continued to be "haunted" by historic racism, which created "deep mistrust" and could be a barrier to success.
And "overt racism" remained, particularly online, the commission said.
Chairman Tony Sewell, an education consultant and ex-charity boss who led the review, said: "The effect of education is transformative on individuals but also their families and their communities - sometimes within a generation.
"Another revelation from our dive into the data was just how stuck some groups from the white majority are.
"As a result, we came to the view that recommendations should, wherever possible, be designed to remove obstacles for everyone, rather than specific groups."
The 264-page report makes 24 recommendations which include:
- Extended school days to be phased in, starting with disadvantaged areas, to help pupils catch up on missed learning during the pandemic
- Children from disadvantaged backgrounds should have access to better quality careers advice in schools, funded by university outreach programmes
- More research is needed to examine why pupils perform well in certain communities, so this can be replicated to help all children succeed
- The acronym BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) should no longer be used because differences between groups are as important as what they have in common
- Organisations should stop funding unconscious bias training, with government and experts developing resources to help advance workplace equality
Dr Sewell added: "Creating a successful multi-ethnic society is hard, and racial disparities exist wherever such a society is being forged.
"The commission believes that if these recommendations are implemented, it will give a further burst of momentum to the story of our country's progress to a successful multi-ethnic and multicultural community - a beacon to the rest of Europe and the world."
'Change the narrative'
The report had been due to be published last year but was pushed back until 2021, with the commission blaming Covid restrictions and the large number of responses from the public for the delay.
At the time of its launch, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that although there was much more to be done to tackle racism, he wanted to "change the narrative" to highlight stories of success among those from ethnic minority backgrounds and "stop a sense of victimisation and discrimination".
The race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust said last year that it was concerned by signs the commission intended to "downplay" the impact of racism on the lives of black and other minority ethnic people.
The full report will be published on Wednesday at 11:30 BST.
What work has already been done on racial inequality in the UK?
- The Race Disparity Audit, published by then Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017, showed inequalities between ethnicities in educational attainment, health, employment and treatment by police and the courts
- The 2017 Lammy Review found evidence of bias and discrimination against people from ethnic minority backgrounds in the justice system in England and Wales
- Also in 2017, the McGregor-Smith Review of race in the workplace found people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds were still disadvantaged at work and faced lower employment rates than their white counterparts
- An independent review of the Windrush scandal, published in March, found the Home Office showed "institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness towards the issue of race"
