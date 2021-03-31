Covid: Last day of shielding and Germany limits AstraZeneca jab use

Today is the last day for about four million people who are considered clinically vulnerable to shield at home. They were advised to take extra care during the pandemic to avoid contracting Covid-19, because they are considered more at risk of needing hospital treatment. According to NHS Digital, there are 3.8 million shielded patients in England and 130,000 in Wales and they include people who have had stem cell transplants or are having chemotherapy treatment for cancer, and adults with chronic kidney disease. Cases and hospital admissions are falling but the change, from tomorrow, still urges caution. People will no longer need to shield at home but they are still being advised to keep social contacts at low levels, work from home where possible and stay at a distance from other people.