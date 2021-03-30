Coronavirus: Covid antibodies in half of UK population and festivals to go ahead

Vaccinations and infections mean that about half of the people in the UK now have antibodies against Covid-19, according to tests carried out by the Office for National Statistics. Antibodies are proteins in the blood which recognise specific infections and fight them off. With 30 million people having received at least one dose, most of the protection has been acquired through vaccination. Among over-65s, who have been prioritised for the vaccine, about 90% have antibodies. There has been a small decline in detectable antibodies among this group since January, however. The ONS suggests this may be because some people had their first dose but had not received their second yet - but it stressed that doesn't mean they have less immunity.