Coronavirus: Covid antibodies in half of UK population and festivals to go ahead
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Half of UK has Covid-19 antibodies
Vaccinations and infections mean that about half of the people in the UK now have antibodies against Covid-19, according to tests carried out by the Office for National Statistics. Antibodies are proteins in the blood which recognise specific infections and fight them off. With 30 million people having received at least one dose, most of the protection has been acquired through vaccination. Among over-65s, who have been prioritised for the vaccine, about 90% have antibodies. There has been a small decline in detectable antibodies among this group since January, however. The ONS suggests this may be because some people had their first dose but had not received their second yet - but it stressed that doesn't mean they have less immunity.
2. Scotland to end stay-at-home rule on Friday
Scotland is ending its "stay at home" lockdown order on Friday and urging people to stay local instead, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. People will still be asked to remain within their local authority area until 26 April, when the travel ban within Scotland is lifted. Hairdressers, barbers, garden centres, homeware stores and click-and-collect services will also be allowed to reopen from Monday. The ending of the stay-at-home order follows similar moves in Wales earlier in March and yesterday in England. Conservatives in Wales have said they hope to end social distancing altogether on 21 June if they win May's Senedd elections.
3. Police acted appropriately in shutting down vigil, says watchdog
A police watchdog has said the risks of transmitting coronavirus at the vigil for Sarah Everard were "too great to ignore" as it examined the actions of police in dispersing the crowd. Home Secretary Priti Patel commissioned an investigation after widespread concern at images of women being handcuffed at the vigil for the 33-year-old. She went missing as she walked home in south London on 3 March and her body was later found in woodland in Kent. Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said officers tried to disperse the crowd peacefully, but called the media coverage a "public relations disaster" that harmed confidence in the police.
4. Crowds and brawls greet sunshine and eased restrictions
Just one day after restrictions in England were eased to allow up to six people or two households to gather outdoors, police put in place a dispersal order to prevent large crowds gathering in Nottingham Arboretum. Videos shared on social media showed people brawling, hugging and drinking while enjoying the warm weather. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster has called for the PSNI's chief constable to resign after it was announced there would be no prosecutions following the attendance of 2,000 mourners - against Covid restrictions - at the funeral of former IRA head of intelligence Bobby Storey.
5. Festivals to go ahead - but vaccine passports will be needed
The organiser of the Leeds and Reading festivals has said he is confident they will go ahead in August - but fans will "almost certainly" need some form of Covid vaccination passport. Melvin Benn said he was taking the prime minister at his word that legal restrictions would be removed in June for a "summer of fun". Headline acts announced so far include Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Queens of the Stone Age. But Mr Benn said if the dual-site festival does have to be cancelled, fans will receive a refund.
