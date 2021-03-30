Covid: World leaders in pandemic treaty call and 'impending doom' warning in US Published 1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. World leaders call for treaty on future pandemics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins more than 20 world leaders in calling for a new global settlement to help the world prepare for future pandemics. In an article for newspapers around the world, leaders including President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel say Covid has posed the biggest challenge since World War Two. Another pandemic or health crisis is a matter of "not if, but when", they say. And the pandemic has shown that "nobody is safe until everyone is safe".

2. Senior scientist warns of Covid 'impending doom' in US

A senior scientist warns the US faces "impending doom" as coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rise across the country. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US public health agency - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said: "I'm going to reflect on the reoccurring feeling I have of impending doom," adding "we have so much reason for hope, but right now I'm scared". She was speaking at a White House briefing when she said she was going to go "off script". New Covid cases have reached about 60,000 a day in the past week, a rise of about 7%, according to the CDC. President Joe Biden urged state politicians once again to make mask-wearing obligatory in public places and also promised that by mid-April 90% of American adults would be able to receive a vaccine.

3. Sir Lenny Henry urges black Britons to get the jab

Sir Lenny Henry writes an open letter urging black Britons to get the Covid-19 vaccine and hopes it will help to stop "disproportionate" ethnic minority death rates. He says people should "trust the facts" and guard against misinformation but blames an "element of mistrust" in the system for why the black community is cautious about getting vaccinated. Sir Lenny's letter comes as vaccination rates among black British ethnic groups are considerably lower than among white Britons. The disparity exists despite a widespread study suggesting black people are twice as likely as white people to catch the coronavirus. His appeal has been backed by other high-profile figures, such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, musician KSI and actress Thandie Newton, and the NHS.

4. 'It's like someone has piled sandbags on top of me'

Reece caught coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020, but like many 20-somethings, he wasn't hospitalised overnight. What he thought would be a mild illness became a protracted nightmare with his partner Alice becoming his carer. Months after his initial infection, he was diagnosed with CFS/ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) by his GP and referred to a specialist. His consultant later confirmed his symptoms were a form of "long Covid" and referred him to a long Covid clinic.

5. Is this the future for international business deals?

With restrictions on international flights in place due to Covid-19, many people who normally travel for business have had to come up with alternative ways to have meetings and get deals done. A new facility for business travel has now opened in Singapore - where people fly in, conduct their business meetings in a glass "bubble", sign their deals and then fly back home. But will it take off?

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. An undercover BBC reporter's secret filming at one of the biggest UK Covid testing labs finds evidence of potential contamination, discarded tests and pressure to hit targets.

