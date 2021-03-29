Covid: Strength of defence against new wave unclear, says PM
The UK does not know "exactly how strong" its defences against another wave of Covid will be despite the "impressive" vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
He said cases were still rising in Europe and people "must proceed with caution" in leaving lockdown.
The PM was speaking on the day stay-at-home rule came to an end in England, allowing groups to meet outdoors.
But he warned more deaths, infections and hospitalisations were inevitable.
European countries have seen a rising number of cases in recent weeks amid a slower vaccine rollout than in the UK.
Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference he knew "how much it will have meant to millions of people to have joined someone else for a cup of tea in the garden" and that it was "only because of months of sacrifice and effort that we can take this small step toward freedom today".
He said: "The vaccine rollout has been very impressive... but what we don't know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave.
"What we need to do is to continue flat out to build the immunity of our population, build our defences against that wave when it comes."
The message was loud and clear - a rise in infections is inevitable as the UK unlocks.
But what is uncertain is when this will happen and what impact it will have on serious illness and deaths.
A surge now would be the worst outcome.
The vaccination rollout has gone very well, but people are still in the process of building up immunity and not everyone in the most at-risk groups has come forward for a jab.
The vaccines, while good, are not 100% effective. It is why ministers and their advisers are urging caution.
UK chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty says if people stick to the rules any increase could be modest.
The seasons may also help - respiratory viruses thrive more in the colder months.
The lower estimates of modelling done for the government suggests there could be 30,000 deaths by summer 2022.
That would be in line with a bad flu winter. But it could also be much, much worse.
If there is one thing we have learnt, nothing can be taken for granted with Covid.
Along with England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty and the Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, the prime minister emphasised the importance of people who had a first dose of a vaccine making sure they receive their second jab.
Prof Whitty said that the "wall of vaccination" will get stronger once people receive their second doses.
But he highlighted risks for the UK from rising cases elsewhere - the chance of importing infections and the "much bigger" concern of variants which could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.
The briefing was held for the first time from the new media suite that has been built at Downing Street at the cost of £2.6m.
The prime minister also announced the government has agreed a deal with UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline on the manufacture of up to 60 million doses of the yet-to-be approved Novavax coronavirus vaccine in north-east England.
Two households or groups of up to six people are now able to meet outside in England again.
Outdoor sport facilities, including tennis courts and golf courses, have reopened, and organised outdoor sports also resumed in the latest easing of the lockdown rules.
A further 4,654 Covid cases were recorded in the UK on Monday, compared to 5,342 cases a week ago. There were also another 23 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive test, compared with 17 on the same day last week.
The latest government figures show 293,542 UK adults received a first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, taking the overall number to 30,444,829 - with 146,785 having their second dose, bringing that total to 3,674,266.
