Covid: Plea not to 'squander' gains and poorer nations jabs appeal

Ahead of lockdown restrictions easing on Monday, the head of NHS England has urged people not to "squander the gains" that have been made against coronavirus. Outdoor gatherings are allowed in England from Monday. But although "enormous progress" had been made, Prof Stephen Powis warned that it "does not mean job done". It comes after Boris Johnson said the roadmap for easing England's lockdown remained on track. Meanwhile, Wales has become the first in the UK to lift travel restrictions within its borders.