Covid: Infections level off and Jackie Weaver wades in
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Coronavirus cases level off in the UK
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus is levelling off in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - but has risen in Scotland, official figures suggest. Infections remain at a low level after falling steeply since January, according to the ONS analysis. It estimates that in the week up to 20 March, 1 in 340 people in England had coronavirus, or 0.3%. It's the same figure in Northern Ireland and 0.2% in Wales. In Scotland, 1 in 240, or 0.4% tested positive. To put it into context - at the height of the winter peak, the percentage of people testing positive was around 2% in most of the UK. The same set of figures show that infection levels in 11 to 16-year-olds have risen slightly in England.
2. Germany tightens borders as Covid cases rise
Germany is tightening its borders amid fears that a third wave of coronavirus could be harder to curb than the first two. Infections are running at more than 20,000 a day and that could rise to 100,000 a day if the spread is left unchecked, the head of the RKI public health institute has warned. Germany's public health agency has officially listed France as a high-risk Covid area. Random checks and compulsory tests will be enforced on the French border. France's foreign minister says the pandemic in Germany "is exploding faster than they thought".
3. France accuses UK of 'blackmail' over vaccine exports
France has accused the UK of "blackmail" over its handling of coronavirus vaccine exports. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had been asked how he felt about the EU sending millions of doses to the UK while its own rollout lagged behind. He said the EU "shouldn't be paying the price" for the UK's vaccination policy. "One can't play with blackmail," he added. He did not specify what he meant by blackmail but earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a "gentle point" to "anybody considering a blockade" of vaccine exports. He said: "Companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments."
4. Last camp out for boy in-tent on fundraising
An 11-year-old boy who has been sleeping in a tent since the first coronavirus lockdown will have his final night outside this weekend. Max Woosey, from Braunton, Devon, will reach one year of sleeping in his garden on Monday. He has raised more than £270,000 in memory of two family friends. He's encouraging children around the world to take part in a "big camp-out" on Saturday night.
5. Jackie Weaver wades in to keep virtual council meetings
Finally, she may have "no authority here" but Jackie Weaver has spoken out against a plan to end virtual council meetings in England from May. The government has told local authorities it is under too much pressure to fit in legislation to allow them to continue. Ms Weaver, who rose to fame after a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council went viral, called the move "dreadful". And the Local Government Association is with her. Chairman, councillor James Jamieson, said reintroducing face-to-face meetings "could easily" involve up to 200 people in one room so their return would pose a "significant challenge" to councils to make them Covid-secure. Here's what the new rules could mean if you want to read them..."read them and understand them!"
