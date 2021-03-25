Covid: Emergency powers extended and passports 'only when all offered jab'

It might only be possible to introduce a vaccine passport scheme once all adults have been offered a jab, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested. He said that there were "moral complexities" that had to be addressed before any decisions were made. There will be an update on the idea in April, with a review following in June. Any such passport could reflect a negative test result, as well as whether someone has been vaccinated or been shown to have immunity. None of this will apply from 12 April as venues will only be opening outdoors on that day, Mr Johnson said. Publicans have cast doubt on a suggestion from Mr Johnson that pub-goers might have to prove their vaccination status when venues reopen fully.