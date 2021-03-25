Covid-19: Over-50s urged to book jabs before vaccine supplies dip
Published
People in England aged over 50 and in at-risk categories are being urged to book their Covid-19 jabs before next Monday when slots are set to dry up.
The NHS said anyone who currently qualifies but has not had a first dose of a vaccine should arrange an appointment by 29 March.
Officials expect a slowdown in vaccine supplies in April and medics will be focusing on providing second doses.
Ministers say the plan to offer a first dose to all adults by July is on track.
But NHS England said no first appointments should be booked next month for people under the age of 50 unless they fall into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable.
It comes as four in five people in the first nine priority groups have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.
NHS England medical director Prof Stephen Powis said: "It is a testament to the careful planning and sheer hard work of staff that the NHS vaccination programme is continuing to protect people against coronavirus at a record pace.
"I was thrilled to get my first dose earlier this month; it was quick, painless and safe and it feels great knowing I've got protection against Covid-19 - so if you are eligible, do not delay, book a jab."
The latest government figures show 28,653,523 people in the UK have received a first dose of a vaccine, while 2,532,839 second doses have been given.
Anybody aged 50 or over and people aged 18 and over who are clinically vulnerable can book themselves in for a first dose using the online national booking system for England before 29 March.
GPs will also continue contacting eligible patients on their lists and offer vaccines to anyone who has not had one so far in that period.
