Covid-19: UK and EU work to resolve vaccine row and India finds 'double mutant' variant

The UK and EU have said they are working together to create a "win-win" situation and supply vaccines to all citizens, amid the row over the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The European Commission has proposed tougher controls on Covid vaccine exports after it accused AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish firm, of failing to honour its contract to supply EU countries. The plans don't amount to a ban - but they could inflame tensions with the UK. But late in the day, the UK and EU released a joint statement saying that co-operation was important and they are working on specific steps to expand vaccine supply. Meanwhile, the number of infections is rising in many European countries and lockdowns are being extended. At the same time, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel called off a strict five-day lockdown over Easter, saying it would be a "mistake".