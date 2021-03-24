Covid-19: 'Greed' helped UK's vaccines success and fraudsters steal £34.5m in scams

"Capitalism" and "greed" got Covid vaccinations under way quickly in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting of Tory MPs. However these comments were withdrawn "very insistently" after they were said during a Zoom call with backbenchers on the Conservatives' 1922 Committee, sources say. They make it clear the remarks were not said in connection with the current row with the EU over vaccine supplies but were in regard to the profit motive driving commercial companies to develop new products. Some 28.3 million people - more than half the adult population - have had at least a first dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.