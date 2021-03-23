Covid: 'Step by step' progress a year after lockdown - PM
- Published
The country has endured a year-long "epic of endurance and privation" since the first coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
But "step by step, jab by jab", the nation is on the path to "reclaiming our freedoms", he told a news briefing.
Speaking a year after tough Covid restrictions were introduced, Mr Johnson thanked people for their "courage, discipline and patience".
Earlier a minute's silence was held with parliaments across the UK pausing.
At 20:00 GMT people are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".
Mr Johnson told a Downing Street briefing that "at the right moment" a permanent memorial to those who had died from coronavirus would be built, and that the whole period would be commemorated.
He also praised the heroes of the past year, including NHS and social care staff, shop and transport workers, the police and armed forces.
It comes as a further 112 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test, taking the total by this measure to 126,284, while a further 5,379 people tested positive for Covid, according to the latest government data.