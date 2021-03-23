Covid: Signs of hope among Newcastle's shuttered streets

A well-dressed young woman emerges to look at the table of items past their sell-by dates - bread and tinned ratatouille. "I didn't even know this place was here," she tells me. That was before she lost her job as an assistant manager in retail. Now the food bank makes the difference between being able to buy her kids an ice cream or having to tell them that mummy cannot afford to get them a treat. She asks me not to use her name. Poverty - even pandemic poverty - is so often accompanied by shame.