Covid-19: Day of reflection, and Banksy's £14m fundraiser
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK marks a year since the first lockdown
On what's being called a day of reflection, people across the country are being asked to stand on their doorsteps with candles or torches at 20:00 GMT. It'll happen as the UK's landmark buildings, from the London Eye to Cardiff Castle, are lit up in yellow. Organiser Marie Curie, the end-of-life charity, wants to create a "beacon of remembrance" for the 126,172 people who've died with Covid. We'll bring you live updates this evening. And you can read tributes to some of those who've died.
2. A minute's silence to remember
At midday, the nation fell silent for a minute to remember those who've died, with the Queen reflecting on the "grief and loss felt by so many". UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who observed the silence privately, praised the "great spirit" shown since the first lockdown. Later, he told a Downing Street briefing "we've suffered so many losses" in the last year, made more acute because people have not been able to see loved ones in their final days. One day the country will have a fitting memorial to everyone who has died, he added.
3. Deaths below average for first time since summer
Deaths in the UK have fallen below the five-year average for the first time since the summer. Experts say it means the winter wave of Covid deaths has ended - and lockdown and the vaccine rollout have saved lives. But they're still urging caution as social distancing is relaxed, particularly given the threat posed by new variants.
4. Banksy's Game Changer raises £14.4m
A Banksy painting depicting a young boy playing with a superhero nurse doll has raised £14.4m for NHS charities after being sold at auction. Game Changer, by the anonymous graffiti artist, appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic. Watch its unveiling below, and hear what hospital workers made of it.
5. Remember 'normal'?
We've been asking you to share the last "normal" picture you took ahead of a life-changing period for all of us. Just days before the first lockdown, Aga McPherson, from Canterbury, Kent, took this picture with her friend Fran Levy in the pub. "I remember we were singing karaoke that night, and not worrying about any social distancing or passing germs," she says. "It was a nice, relaxing evening and we were happy." You can see more photos here.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Can't wait to come out of lockdown? We've been looking at England's roadmap, in particular what happens on 29 March... and what comes after.
