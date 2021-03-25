BBC News

South Asian Languages: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGETTY IMAGES/DARREN STAPLES
image captionA further safety review was carried out into the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

There is no evidence the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine causes blood clots, UK and EU regulators have said.

The MHRA and the EMA conducted their reviews after some European countries paused the vaccine's use because of a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot occurring in the brain.

They have said that people can be confident the vaccine is safe and effective.

BBC Asian Network is helping to address any safety fears around the Covid vaccines in the South Asian community, in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Tamil

Dr Archana Sasitharan explains in Tamil why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.

media captionDr Archana Sasitharan explains in Tamil why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Urdu

Dr Nadia Ghani explains in Urdu why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.

media captionDr Nadia Ghani explains in Urdu why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Punjabi

Dr Carter Singh explains in Punjabi why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.

media captionDr Carter Singh explains in Punjabi why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.

media captionDr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Gujarati

Dr Sayyada Mawji explains in Gujarati why the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweighs any risks.

media captionDr Sayyada Mawji explains in Gujarati why the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Related Topics

More on this story