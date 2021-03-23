Covid-19: One year since first lockdown and £5,000 fine for holidays abroad
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. UK marks one year since first lockdown
A minute's silence will be held at midday as part of a day of reflection, marking one year since the start of the UK's first lockdown. After 12 months of restrictions on socialising, shopping and education, the UK's official Covid death toll stands at 126,172. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is offering condolences to the bereaved, while praising the "great spirit" shown by the nation.
2. How our habits could change for good
Even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, there's likely to be a permanent shift in habits, a study for BBC News suggests. Some 40% of 2,200 people surveyed say they expect to walk more than before. Almost a third anticipate working from home more and doing more shopping locally, while 23% - 31% in London - say they will travel to work less than before.
3. £5,000 fine for trips abroad
Anyone in England trying to travel abroad without good reason could be fined £5,000 under a measure due to come into force next week as part of new coronavirus laws. Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under the "stay at home" rule, which ends on Monday. But MPs will vote on legislation that would back up the ban on leaving the UK with the threat of the fine.
4. 'A crazy year to bring a baby into the world'
Having a baby is challenging at the best of times, but the pandemic has made things particularly tough for parents of newborns. For the last 12 months, family and friends have been forced to keep their distance, with some relatives first catching a glimpse of new arrivals through windows.
5. Penguins' move through four countries 'a miracle'
While coronavirus restrictions have been playing havoc with humans' travel plans, spare a thought for 14 Humboldt penguins from Curraghs Wildlife Park, on the Isle of Man. Their scheduled hop across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland's Exploris Aquarium ended up involving a detour through England and Scotland.
