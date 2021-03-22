Covid-19: PM's third wave warning, and how to save your houseplants

Boris Johnson has warned that the effects of a third wave of coronavirus in Europe will "wash up on our shores". The PM said the UK should be "under no illusion" that we will "feel effects" of growing cases on the continent. Our political correspondent Iain Watson said the warning could help the PM to convince Tory MPs that he can't unlock England any faster. A further 5,342 new Covid cases were reported alongside another 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the UK.