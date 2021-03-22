Covid-19: PM in bid to avoid EU jab export ban, and Wales lifts supermarket limits

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to speak to the EU after it said it can "forbid" doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca made on the continent being sold off to the UK. European leaders have faced criticism over the slow rollout of their programmes, which has so far seen less than 12% of their population receiving the vaccines, compared with nearly 40% in the UK. Doses made in a plant in a Dutch factory appear to be at the centre of this latest stumbling block, which seems to reflect growing frustration that the EU isn't getting the supplies it expected from the manufacturer. Mr Johnson hopes to speak to EU leaders ahead of a meeting later this week.