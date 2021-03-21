Covid-19: Census to give snapshot of pandemic life, and food plea nurse considers quitting

The Office for National Statistics has said this year's census will provide insights into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit on people's lives. The once-in-a-decade survey of people living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will for the first time include voluntary questions for over-16s on gender identity and sexual orientation. Questionnaires are completed online. In Scotland, the census has been delayed to March next year because of Covid restrictions. Meanwhile, have a million people left the UK?