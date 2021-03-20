Covid-19: Hancock hails UK vaccine success after record day for jabs
Half of all UK adults have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the health secretary has announced.
Matt Hancock hailed a "big success story" as he revealed more people received the jab on Friday than on any other day.
In a video message, he thanked "the hard work of many, many people" as well as those who had taken a jab so far.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of those to receive a first dose on Friday - with all over-50s now eligible.
It came after the government confirmed a shipment of about five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab would be delayed, resulting in an expected reduction in the number of first doses - including for the under-50s - given during April.
Meanwhile, European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have begun offering the Oxford jab again after a pause over safety fears.
Mr Hancock said he was "absolutely delighted" to reveal the UK had reached the vaccination milestone.
He added: "It's a huge success and I want to say many, many thanks to all those involved, including the half of all adults who have come forward.
"The UK vaccination programme is a big success story. It's down to the hard work of many, many people."
Latest government data up to 18 March suggested 49.9% of the UK population aged 18 and over had received a first dose of the vaccine, with an estimated 73,000 more jabs needed to pass the halfway mark. Figures are released daily with an update due later on Saturday.
With all over-50s now able to take up the offer of a vaccine dose, the vaccination programme has met a target to offer a vaccine to the top nine priority groups as determined by scientific advisers.
These included frontline health and care workers, people who were clinically vulnerable and those with an increased risk of hospitalisation - covering 99% of those at risk of dying from Covid-19.
In Northern Ireland and some areas of Scotland, people in their 50s were already being offered a Covid vaccine. Parts of England may already have started offering it to this age group too, with Wales targeting an offer of one dose to all over-50s by mid-April.