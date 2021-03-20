Covid-19: New lockdowns in Europe and kissing doubles on Corrie

Wales on Monday became the first UK nation to reopen its hairdressers - and a man stopped by police in England for speeding told officers he had gone there for a haircut. Avon and Somerset Police clocked him driving at 122mph near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset. The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. Current lockdown rules in England require people to stay at home unless it is for a number of permitted reasons such as exercise, outdoor recreation or work, but not haircuts.