Covid-19: New lockdowns in Europe and kissing doubles on Corrie
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. New lockdowns in France and Poland
As a new wave of coronavirus sweeps across Europe, France and Poland have reintroduced partial lockdown measures to combat a sharp rise in infections. About 21 million people across 16 parts of France - including Paris - are affected by the restrictions, which came into force from midnight. In Poland, shops, hotels, cultural and sporting facilities will be shut for three weeks from Saturday. It comes after Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warned it is likely the country will also have to re-impose lockdown measures.
2. Politicians urge law change to allow protests during lockdown
A cross-party group of more than 60 MPs and peers have written to the home secretary calling for a change in Covid legislation to allow protests to happen during lockdown. The letter co-ordinated by the campaign groups Big Brother Watch and Liberty says the current rules have been applied inconsistently and disregard the human right to protest. Demonstrations by anti-lockdown campaigners and women's safety groups are expected to take place later.
3. Rich states 'block' poorer nations' jab plans
Wealthy states - including the UK, the US and the European Union - are blocking proposals to help developing nations ramp up their capabilities for manufacturing coronavirus vaccines, documents seen by BBC Newsnight. According to a leaked copy of the negotiating text of a World Health Organization resolution, richer nations have pushed back on provisions in international law that would enable the developing nations to achieve this. Experts have said that equitable access to vaccines is essential to prevent cases and deaths. The UK government highlighted its "leading" efforts to bring vaccines to developing countries.
4. Real couples are Covid kissing doubles in Coronation Street
When Tyrone and Alina stole a kiss in Friday's episode of Coronation Street, many viewers will have been rightly left wondering how they filmed it following social distancing guidelines. The answer: real-life kissing doubles. Like most other shows, Coronation Street stopped filming during the first national lockdown in March 2020 and resumed filming in a restricted manner several months later.
5. Speeding motorway driver 'went to Wales for haircut'
Wales on Monday became the first UK nation to reopen its hairdressers - and a man stopped by police in England for speeding told officers he had gone there for a haircut. Avon and Somerset Police clocked him driving at 122mph near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset. The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. Current lockdown rules in England require people to stay at home unless it is for a number of permitted reasons such as exercise, outdoor recreation or work, but not haircuts.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Lockdown restrictions have begun to be eased across the UK. Here's what you need to know.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.