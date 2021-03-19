Covid vaccine: PM receives AstraZeneca jab as he urges public to do same
The prime minister has received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after reassuring the public that it is "safe".
Boris Johnson was given the vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in central London.
The PM, 56, has urged people to get vaccinated and said England's road map out of lockdown was "on track".
Several European countries are to resume using the AstraZeneca jab after the European Medicines Agency confirmed it was "safe and effective".
The regulator reviewed the vaccine over fears about blood clots, but said it was "not associated" with a higher risk of such events, and that the benefits outweighed any risks.
In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) also concluded that any link between the jab and clots was unproven.
More than 26 million people have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, according to the latest government figures.
About two million people have had a second dose.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi also received his vaccination at a pharmacy in Lewisham, south-east London, earlier.
The prime minister was himself treated in hospital for Covid-19 in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.
He told a Downing Street conference on Thursday that the AstraZeneca jab was safe but "the thing that isn't safe is catching Covid, which is why it's so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes".
"The way to ensure this [lockdown easing] happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let's get the jab done," he said.
Meanwhile, ONS figures suggest infection levels have continued to fall across England and Wales but have "levelled off" in Northern Ireland and increased in Scotland.
An estimated one in 335 people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week to 13 March, according to the figures, down from one in 280 last week.
On Friday, the UK reported a further 101 deaths and 4,802 cases, according to the government's separate daily coronavirus figures.
