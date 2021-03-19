Covid-19: Johnson to get Oxford jab as UK borrowing soars again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get his first Covid jab today - after reassuring the public that it was safe. Mr Johnson, 56, will have the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, which has been subject to controversy in the EU. Some 13 countries stopped using it when a small number of people got blood clots after being vaccinated. But reviews by UK and EU regulators say the jab is safe - blood clots can occur naturally, and there seems to be no link to the vaccine. Almost all 13 countries will resume using the jab, and Mr Johnson said: "The thing that isn't safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes." Mr Johnson also said the plan to end lockdown in England would not change, despite an upcoming drop in vaccine supply. Watch his comments below.