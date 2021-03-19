Covid-19: Johnson to get Oxford jab as UK borrowing soars again
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Johnson to get jab and urges others to do the same
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get his first Covid jab today - after reassuring the public that it was safe. Mr Johnson, 56, will have the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, which has been subject to controversy in the EU. Some 13 countries stopped using it when a small number of people got blood clots after being vaccinated. But reviews by UK and EU regulators say the jab is safe - blood clots can occur naturally, and there seems to be no link to the vaccine. Almost all 13 countries will resume using the jab, and Mr Johnson said: "The thing that isn't safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes." Mr Johnson also said the plan to end lockdown in England would not change, despite an upcoming drop in vaccine supply. Watch his comments below.
2. UK government borrowing soars again
The government borrowed £19.1bn last month - the highest figure for February since records began in 1993 - as the cost of the pandemic mounts. The figure was up £17.6bn from the same month a year earlier. This graph, produced last month, shows how public sector net debt has increased in the past year.
3. Paris to re-enter lockdown as France fears third wave
Paris is set to go into a month-long Covid lockdown as France fears a third wave of infections. Another 15 regions in the country will also be placed under the same measures from midnight on Friday. Non-essential businesses will be forced to close but schools will remain open. People will be allowed to exercise outdoors within 10km (6 miles) of their home.
4. Zoom not allowed for Oscar nominees
Nominees for this year's Oscars have been told that appearing by Zoom will not be an option. The 93rd Academy Awards are due to take place on 25 April in Los Angeles, and a letter to nominees said: "For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show. We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts."
5. How it feels to train on the front line
Over the past year, more than 30,000 nursing students have stepped forward and volunteered to work for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. We've spoken to students around the UK about the challenges of training on the front line...
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This page has the latest Covid data from the UK, including case and death rates, and the number of people vaccinated.
