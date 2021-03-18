Health chiefs back jab and Sturgeon in peril

"The jab is safe. The thing that isn't safe is catching Covid," is the headline on the Daily Telegraph. Its front page features a picture of Boris Johnson who has urged the public to keep faith with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the paper says. The paper also reports on a "one-stop shop" to cut multiple appeals by failed asylum seekers. Under a "major Home Office shake-up" the paper says, every legal attempt to appeal a deportation ruling would need to be submitted at the same time.