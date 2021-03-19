Care workers lose 'sleep-in' shift court challenge
By Alison Holt
Social Affairs Correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Care workers who have to sleep at their workplace in case they are needed are not entitled to the minimum wage for their whole shift, the Supreme Court has ruled.
The case was brought by Claire Tomlinson-Blake against the learning disability charity, Mencap.
If she had won, care providers feared an estimated £400m bill for backpay, which they said they could not afford.
The case sought to overturn a 2018 Court of Appeal ruling.
Her union, Unison, argued on her behalf that care staff should get the minimum wage for nightshifts even if they are asleep.
Mrs Tomlinson-Blake, from Yorkshire, was paid less than £30 by Mencap for a sleep-in shift between 2200 and 0700.
Although she could sleep, she was expected to keep a "listening ear" out for the home's residents and provide them with support if needed during the night.
Over 16 months, she was called on six times, receiving no extra money for the first hour she was disturbed, although after that she was paid at the full day-time rate.
A second case was brought by John Shannon, a Surrey care worker whose case was heard at the same time as Mrs Tomlinson-Blake's.
His case against his former employers was also dismissed.
The Supreme Court concluded there was an exemption in national minimum wage legislation which applied to sleep-ins.
- In 2017 the Employment Tribunal found she used her "listening ear" and experience to know when she was needed - so she was "working" even when asleep
- This meant she was entitled to an hourly minimum wage, amounting to £60 per shift
- But in 2018, the Court of Appeal ruled that "sleepers-in" were to be characterised as "available for work... rather than actually working"
- This meant "the only time that counts for national minimum wage purposes is time when the worker is required to be awake for the purposes of working".
Matthew Wort, a partner at Anthony Collins Solicitors which represented Care England, the body that represents independent care providers and intervened in the Supreme Court case, said: "The Supreme Court's decision means UK care providers no longer face a potentially catastrophic financial outcome that could have jeopardised the care of thousands of people.
"Today's judgment puts an end to many years of uncertainty. It should be seen as a line in the sand, with the focus now on ensuring changes are made in how workers are remunerated to ensure appropriate pay for time asleep."