Covid: Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine safe, says Boris Johnson
- Published
The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, Boris Johnson has said, adding he will be receiving it himself on Friday.
The benefits of the vaccine preventing Covid far outweighed any risks, the prime minister said, as he urged people to take up the jab when offered.
It comes after UK and EU regulators said there was no evidence the Covid vaccine caused blood clots.
Mr Johnson also said delays to vaccine supply next month would not affect England's roadmap out of lockdown.
"The progress along the road to freedom remains unchecked," he told a Downing Street briefing.
His comments came a day after NHS England warned vaccine supplies would be reduced in April.
Mr Johnson confirmed supplies had been affected by a delayed shipment from the Serum Institute of India, but said the Indian government "hasn't stopped any export".
"There is a delay as I have described, as there are very frequently in vaccine rollout programmes," he said.
