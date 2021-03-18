Covid vaccine: Supply issues will not delay second doses - Hancock
- Published
Delays to the UK's Covid vaccine supply in April will not affect people getting their second doses, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
He told MPs that there "will be no cancelled appointments as a result of supply issues".
The UK's supply has been affected by a delay to a shipment from the Serum Institute of India, he said.
He also revealed that a separate batch of 1.7 million doses was held up as it needed to be retested.
NHS England warned of a reduction in supply in April in a letter sent to local health organisations on Wednesday.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said the government was still "on track" to deliver on the "targets to offer the vaccine to everyone 50 and over, and all adults by the end of July".
He said "there will be no weeks in April with no first doses" and insisted "second doses will go ahead as planned", despite a delay in supplies.
Around 12 million people will receive their second dose next month, he said, adding that they could not be delayed as they had to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose.
The health secretary said the current vaccine shortfall would have "no impact on the road map" out of lockdown.
An expected reduction in the UK's supply in April is partly due to a delay in the delivery from India of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses, which has been held up by four weeks.
A spokesperson for the Serum Institute said: "Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India."
The Scottish government has said it is "confident" vaccine targets will be met, while the governments in Wales and Northern Ireland said they were examining how their own vaccine programmes could be affected.
- LOCKDOWN LIFTING: Four back to school worries and how to ease them
- THE SCIENCE OF SIDE EFFECTS: James Gallagher reflects on his personal experience of having the vaccine as well as diving into the science behind them