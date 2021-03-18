Covid-19: PM says no change to roadmap, and EU agency says vaccine safe
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. No change to roadmap out of lockdown, Johnson says
Giving a coronavirus update at Downing Street this evening, the PM said the country is currently on track to ease restrictions and allow people to see loved ones and return to pubs and restaurants. "Our progress along the road to freedom continues unchecked", he said, but added that easing restrictions on 12 April is dependent on four tests (including progress of the vaccination rollout programme) being met. Boris Johnson says he is getting his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab tomorrow and urged people to get their vaccine when invited.
2. Delays 'will not affect second doses'
Delays to the UK's Covid vaccine supply will not affect people getting their second doses or have an impact on the roadmap out of lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. NHS England had warned of a reduction in supply in April in a letter sent to local health organisations this week. That is due to a delayed shipment from India, Mr Hancock said, adding that another batch of 1.7 million doses was held up because it had to be retested. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the country remains on track to meet its targets despite the fact it is to get 500,000 fewer doses over the next month due to the supply issues.
3. EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe'
A review by the EU's medicines regulator has concluded the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is "safe and effective", and its benefits outweigh the risks. It comes after 13 EU states decided to suspend use of the vaccine amid concerns about blood clots. But the European Medicines Agency (EMA) found the vaccine was not associated with a higher risk of clots. It is going to continue studying the possibility of such links. The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the vaccine. The UK medicines regulator has also said there is no evidence the vaccine causes clots.
4. UK economic outlook 'unusually uncertain'
The outlook for the UK economy remains "unusually uncertain" despite the rapid rollout of the vaccine programme, the Bank of England has said. It expects an economic rebound this year, as lockdown measures are eased and government support for jobs continues. But it said the recovery still depends on the "evolution of the pandemic" and measures to protect public health. It comes as the Bank held interest rates at historic lows of 0.1%.
5. Pandemic leads to baby bust, not baby boom
For those who thought that lockdown would leave couples with little else to do than procreate, there was a surprise - not a baby boom but a baby bust. Research shows that the US is facing the biggest slump in births in a century and in parts of Europe the decline is even steeper. For those who study population the baby bust was not a revelation. "Having seen how bad the pandemic was I'm not surprised," says Philip N Cohen, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland. "But it is still just shocking to see something like this happen in real time." Read more here.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. We've had a look into how do we know Covid vaccines are safe?
