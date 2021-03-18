Covid-19: India shortfall hits UK vaccine supply and 'do not resuscitate' decision concerns
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. India shortfall behind UK vaccine supply delay
An expected reduction in the UK's Covid vaccine supply next month is due to a delay in the delivery of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from India. The shipment - produced by the Serum Institute of India - has been held up by four weeks, the BBC has been told. The Department of Health is insisting it is still on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July - however the NHS in England has since been told not to offer jabs to younger age groups throughout April. The Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines which has agreed to supply 10 million doses for the UK, has delivered half of those and it will "try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India".
2. Concerns over 'do not resuscitate' decisions during pandemic
Hundreds of "do not attempt resuscitation" decisions made during the pandemic were not agreed in discussion with the person or their family, a report says. Health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, says individuals' human rights may have been breached in 508 cases and is calling for urgent improvements in care planning. It found decisions made since March 2020 were not agreed in discussion with the person or their family even though the NHS says families should be consulted.
3. EU plans rollout of travel certificate before summer
A digital certificate to kick-start foreign travel should be given to citizens across the EU "without discrimination", officials say. Vaccine passports have faced opposition from some EU member states over concerns they might be discriminatory. But the aim of these certificates is to enable anyone vaccinated against Covid-19, or who has tested negative or recently recovered from the virus, to travel within the EU. The 27 member states will decide how they will be used.
4. Donald Trump's wealth takes tumble during presidency
Former US President Donald Trump's net worth dropped by about $700m to $2.3bn (£1.65bn) during his time in office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Covid-19 pandemic hit his fortunes hard, with Mr Trump's office buildings, branded hotels and resorts losing revenue and falling in value. His aircraft fleet and golf courses have also seen drops in their value. Mr Trump is currently under criminal investigation into his financial affairs and his family business.
5. Children's pictures depict lockdown feelings
One and a half million under-18s will need support with their mental health as a result of the pandemic, the National Association of Head Teachers has said. BBC London visited the Orion Primary School in north London to find out how children there have been coping. The pupils drew pictures describing their experiences of lockdown and said being able to attend school and see their friends again had made them happy.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. We've had a look into how do we know Covid vaccines are safe?
