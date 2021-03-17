Covid-19: UK vaccine supply to drop, EU exports row, and festival concerns

There will be a "significant reduction in weekly supply" of coronavirus vaccines from the week beginning 29 March for a month, the NHS is warning. A letter seen by the BBC states there has been a "reduction in national inbound vaccines supply". At a Downing Street briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said vaccine supply was always "lumpy" and that there would be a focus "on getting the vaccine to the most vulnerable". He insisted the government was "on track" to offer a first dose to everyone in priority groups one to nine by 15 April. It comes as people aged 50 to 54 in England are now being invited to book their appointment for a Covid vaccine - the final group on the government's priority list.