Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca jab reassurance, and the scale of rough sleeping exposed

A government scheme to house rough sleepers during the pandemic "exposed the scale" of the issue, say MPs. More than 37,000 people were taken off the streets by January 2021 as part of the Everyone In initiative, brought in due to Covid. This was praised by the Public Accounts Committee which said the number was nearly nine times official estimates of rough sleepers, showing a "much larger" issue than the government had "acknowledged". The government says it has "ambitious plans" to end rough sleeping.