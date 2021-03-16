Covid-19: Scotland and Northern Ireland announce timetables out of lockdown

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined Scotland's latest timetable for the route out of its coronavirus lockdown - with the country's "stay at home" order to be lifted on 2 April. Three days later, hairdressers and garden centres will be allowed to reopen. People will still have to stay inside their own local authority areas until 26 April, when the travel ban will be lifted within Scotland. That date will also see all shops, gyms and tourist accommodation reopen, as well as some indoor hospitality - find a detailed breakdown here.