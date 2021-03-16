Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after a month
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in central London following a successful heart procedure.
Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in Marylebone on 16 February after feeling unwell.
He later underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew's.
The 28-night stay was the duke's longest-ever in hospital.
The exact reason for his initial admission was not disclosed, but Buckingham Palace said at the time it was not related to coronavirus.
Prince Philip and the Queen, 94, have spent the most-recent lockdown in England living at Windsor Castle with a small group of household staff, nicknamed HMS Bubble.
The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.
During his stay at King Edward VII's, the duke was visited by his son the Prince of Wales.
Prince Philip was taken to Barts for specialist treatment on a pre-existing heart condition, undergoing a successful procedure on 3 March.
The duke was later transferred back to King Edward VII's hospital.
The hospital is a private clinic in central London which has treated the Queen on several occasions as well as the duke and other senior royals.
The duke, who retired from royal duties in 2017, has received treatment for other health conditions over the years, including a bladder infection in 2012 and exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013.
Members of the Royal Family continued with their official duties while the duke was in hospital.
The Queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year last month when she knighted a royal aide during a private socially-distanced ceremony at Windsor.
She has also attended numerous virtual meetings with scientists, members of the armed forces, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and kept up her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone.
