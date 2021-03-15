Covid-19: Portugal removed from England's travel ban list
- Published
Portugal will be removed from the "red list" of countries from where travel to England is banned, the Department for Transport has announced.
It means returning travellers will be able to quarantine at home, rather than in a hotel at a cost of £1,750.
But Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar will be added to the travel ban list to "protect the country against new variants of Covid-19", the DfT said.
The changes come into force at 04:00 GMT on Friday.
After that time, British and Irish citizens or residents arriving in England from Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar will have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days, and any other visitors will be refused entry.
A ban on commercial and private planes travelling from Oman, Ethiopia and Qatar will also come into force on Friday to reduce the risk of importing "variants of concern".
In a statement, the Department for Transport added that Portugal had been removed from the red list, including Madeira and the Azores, following evidence that showed the risk of importing a variant "had reduced".