Covid-19: Protest warning, and more EU countries halt Oxford jabs
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.
1. Protest warning
Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned against protests while Covid lockdown restrictions are in place, amid public anger over Sarah Everard's death. Speaking to MPs in the House of Commons, she said the case "had rightly ignited anger" and that she was committed to listening to women and girls, but urged people not to "participate in large gatherings or protests". She has started a review into policing of Saturday's vigil for Ms Everard - when police removed a number of women from the gathering on Clapham Common in south London.
2. Biggest EU countries halt Oxford jabs
More European countries have decided to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, after a series of incidents in Europe involving blood clots. France, Italy and Germany are the latest to halt their rollouts, joining several smaller European nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the UK continues "to be very confident" about its vaccine programme. It comes as a big increase in the number of people being offered Covid jabs in the UK is expected in the coming days, made possible by a large shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute in India. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle examines whether governments are being too cautious.
3. PM criticised over second wave
Cabinet ministers and senior officials have told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg that Boris Johnson should have brought in tougher coronavirus restrictions in the early autumn to prevent more deaths. An investigation reveals significant frustration in government about the PM's unwillingness to tighten restrictions in September, as cases again began to rise. One senior figure says there was a "sense of denial about the second wave". Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the decisions taken, saying the government had "listened to all the evidence all the way through".
4. Cost of living
Popular pandemic items such as hand sanitiser, loungewear and hand weights - for gym-goers stuck at home - are now being used to calculate the cost of living in the UK. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has also added smartwatches and electric cars to the annual review. But white chocolate and sandwiches bought at work are out. The ONS says it decided to add men's loungewear bottoms and women's sweatshirts to the basket of more than 700 goods, which is used to calculate inflation, to reflect a move towards more casual clothing.
5. Lockdown Grammys
The 63rd Grammy Awards were unlike any other, as socially-distanced music stars sat in a big, anonymous marquee outside the LA Convention Center. But when they were each allowed to briefly de-mask and hit the stage, they made it a night remember. BBC music reporter Mark Savage says the ceremony reflected a year of solitude and protest. You can read his full review here. Or take a look at these five weird and wonderful moments from the night, including Harry Styles' feather boa and Dua Lipa's musical workout.
You can check out the latest data on vaccinations and find out who is eligible now.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
