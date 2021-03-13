Sarah Everard vigil in south London cancelled
A vigil planned for Sarah Everard in south London will not take place, organisers have confirmed.
Reclaim These Streets had planned to hold the vigil on Clapham Common on Saturday evening, near to where the 33-year-old was last seen alive.
But a High Court judge refused to grant permission for the vigil and gatherings are not permitted under Colvid rules.
Anna Birley from Reclaim These Streets said the group could not bear the personal risk of fines or prosecution.
Ms Everard's disappearance, when she was walking home along a main road in Clapham on 3 March, has prompted a public debate on women's safety.
Vigils had been planned across the UK, but two in Edinburgh had already been called off.
The Metropolitan Police has urged people to find a "lawful and safer way" to express their view on the issue.
On Friday, serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged with the kidnap and murder of Ms Everard.