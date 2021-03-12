Sarah Everard vigil organisers lose court challenge
- Published
The organisers of a planned vigil following the death of Sarah Everard have lost their legal challenge against a police ban on the event, due to coronavirus restrictions.
A High Court judge refused to intervene in the challenge.
Police had said the London event could not go ahead as it would be "unlawful".
Organisers Reclaim These Streets said that by forcing them to cancel the vigil, the Met Police would be "silencing thousands of women".
Ms Everard was last seen alive on 3 March in Clapham, south London.