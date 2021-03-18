BBC News

South Asian languages: 'When can I travel abroad?'

image captionThe earliest date people in England can travel abroad for a holiday is 17 May.

During lockdown, travel has not been allowed in the UK or abroad unless for "essential reasons". Returning travellers have had to quarantine when they re-enter the UK.

With lockdown restrictions slowly easing in the next few months, the earliest date people in England will be able to travel abroad for a holiday is 17 May.

Even this is not guaranteed. Under the government's lockdown exit plan, it depends on four tests being met, including the vaccine rollout going smoothly and no rise in Covid-related hospital admissions.

BBC Asian Network is helping people in the South Asian community understand the rules around people travelling abroad and coming to the UK in five languages: Punjabi, Gujarati, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Punjabi

Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi the rules around travelling abroad.

media captionRaj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi the rules around travelling abroad

Gujarati

Ushma Mistry explains in Gujarati the rules around travelling abroad.

media captionUshma Mistry explains in Gujarati the rules around travelling abroad

Sylheti

Poppy Begum explains in Sylheti the rules around travelling abroad.

media captionPoppy Begum explains in Sylheti the rules around travelling abroad

Tamil

Jeyapragash Nallusamy explains in Tamil the rules around travelling abroad.

media captionJeyapragash Nallusamy explains in Tamil the rules around travelling abroad

Urdu

Shabnam Mahmood explains in Urdu the rules around travelling abroad.

media captionShabnam Mahmood explains in Urdu the rules around travelling abroad

