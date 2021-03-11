Covid: Four more cases of Brazil variant found in England
- Published
Four further cases of the Covid variant of concern first found in Brazil have been identified in England, bringing the total in the UK to 10.
Three cases of the P.1 variant are in South Gloucestershire and are said to be close or household contacts of the two existing cases in the area.
The other new case was identified in Bradford.
The person tested positive for Covid-19 in late February after travelling back from Brazil via Paris on 14 February.
The new South Gloucestershire cases were uncovered when people were offered testing in response to the initial cases found in the area last month.
Specialist contact tracing teams are working to identify any further contacts and additional testing has been in place since the initial cases were identified.
Contact-tracers have advised close contacts of the individual in Bradford to isolate and get a test.
There are now seven cases of the P.1 variant in England and three in Scotland, all of which have links to travel or to a previously confirmed case that has travelled to Brazil.