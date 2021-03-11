Covid-19: Four more cases of Brazil variant in UK, and France eases travel rules

It's approaching two weeks since the UK identified its first cases of the Covid variant first found in Brazil. Now four more cases have been spotted in England, taking the total to 10. Three of the cases are in South Gloucestershire and are said to be close or household contacts of two existing cases, while one case is a person in Bradford who returned from Brazil last month. There are concerns this variant - called P.1 - spreads more easily and may respond less well to vaccines, but experts are working to adapt them. There's more on the Brazil variant here.