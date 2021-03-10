Covid-19: 'No clear impact' from £37bn Test and Trace, and UK rejects EU vaccine claims
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. 'No clear impact' from £37bn Test and Trace, say MPs
The impact of NHS Test and Trace is still unclear - despite the UK government setting aside £37bn for it over two years, MPs have warned. The Public Accounts Committee said Test and Trace was supposed to stop lockdowns - but since its creation there have been two more. It said the spending was "unimaginable" and warned the taxpayer could not be treated like an "ATM machine". But the government insisted the system was working. And Baroness Dido Harding, head of the National Institute for Health Protection, which runs the system, said: "It is making a real impact in breaking the chains of transmission." This piece looks at how Test and Trace works - while this piece from November looks at some of the problems the system faced last year.
2. UK rejects 'completely false' EU vaccine export claim
The UK has rejected a claim from the EU that it banned exports of Covid-19 vaccines. Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, wrongly claimed the UK had an "outright ban" on exports of vaccines produced on its soil. The BBC understands Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has written to him to say the claims are "completely false". But Mr Michel seemed unmoved - he responded on Twitter by saying there were "different ways" to impose bans or restrictions.
Glad if the UK reaction leads to more transparency & increased exports, to EU and third countries.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 9, 2021
Different ways of imposing bans or restrictions on vaccines/medicines.
EU is providing vaccines for its citizens and rest of the world.
No one is safe until everyone is safe.
3. Brazilian health systems 'close to collapse'
Health systems in most of Brazil's largest cities are close to collapse due to Covid-19 cases, a report by the country's Fiocruz institute warns. More than 80% of ICU beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states and on Tuesday the country recorded 1,972 Covid deaths, a new daily record. Brazil has recorded 266,000 deaths and 11 million cases since the pandemic began. This video from last week shows Sao Paolo governor João Doria pleading with President Jair Bolsonaro to "put lives before the economy".
4. It's normal to feel unwell after vaccine, say doctors
Some people will feel unwell after their Covid vaccine - but that is entirely normal, doctors say. More than one in 10 people feel after-effects, including headaches, tiredness and tenderness where the injection was given. But people must not be deterred, the Royal College of GPs says. Meanwhile, here's a piece on the invention that made mass vaccinations possible.
5. Thai PM sprays reporters with sanitiser
Carrying sanitiser has become normal in the pandemic. But Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha used his in an unusual way - watch the video to find out more...
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. This page looks at worldwide data - including which countries have the most cases.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.