Sarah Everard disappearance: Met officer arrested
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested over the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London, the force has said.
Ms Everard was last seen via a doorbell camera on the A205 Poynders Road in Clapham at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers arrested a man at an address in Kent on Tuesday evening. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Her family is being kept updated.
In a statement, the Met police said the man had been "taken into custody at a London police station where he remains".
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."