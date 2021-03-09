Covid-19: Whitty warns against unlocking restrictions too early

Up to four adults from two different households will be able to meet outdoors in Scotland from Friday of this week. Restrictions on young people will also be eased, with four people aged between 12-17 able to meet, even if they are all from different households. Outdoor, non-contact group sports for adults will also restart on Friday. And from 26 March, people will be able to gather for communal worship, provided there are no more than 50 gathered and social distancing is observed. However, the overall requirement to stay at home will remain in place, with Nicola Sturgeon cautioning that hospital admissions and deaths from the virus were "still higher than we would want". Read more on what Scotland's First Minister had to say here.