Meghan and Harry interview: Tabloid racism 'large part' of why we left UK, says duke
The Duke of Sussex has said racism from the tabloid press that filtered into the rest of society was a "large part" of why he and his wife left the UK.
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the UK tabloid media is "bigoted" and creates a "toxic environment" of "control and fear".
He said he thought the Prince of Wales had to "make peace with it".
Meghan said social media had made the relationship with the press like "the wild, wild West".
In previously unseen footage from the three hour 20 minutes interview, Oprah asked the prince if the couple left the UK because of racism. Prince Harry replied: "It was a large part of it."
He said that shortly after the couple announced they would step back from royal duties, someone who was "friends with a lot of the editors" had warned him about their confrontational stance with the press: "Please don't do this with the media, they will destroy your life."
The conversation happened at a fundraising dinner in January 2020, a few months after Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday over a private letter and Prince Harry said he feared his wife would fall "victim to the same powerful forces" that he lost his mother to.
The friend of the editors told him: "You need to understand that the UK is very bigoted." But the duke responded: "The UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids."
Speaking to Oprah, the prince added: "But, unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased then that filters out to the rest of society."
He said that "sadly" no-one in the family had said they were sorry that the couple felt they had to move away from royal life because they did not feel supported.
"The feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us."
He said it was "really hard because I am part of the system with them, I always have been".
Prince Harry said he is "very aware" that his brother Prince William "can't leave that system but I have".
Asked if William wanted to leave the system, he replied: "I don't know, I can't speak for him."
Harry said the "relationship and that control and the fear by the UK tabloids, it's a really, it's a toxic environment".
The duke said he will "always be there" for his brother and the rest of his family and he has "tried to help them to see what has happened".
His father, the Prince of Wales, "had to make peace" with the relationship with the media.
But Meghan said she and the duke could not make peace with it themselves, saying it was "different" because of social media, describing it as "like the wild, wild West".